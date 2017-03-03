The Official News Source of the University of New Haven

The Charger Bulletin

President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

Glenn Rohrbacker, Editor in Chief
March 2, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


President Kaplan announced that another open forum would be held on Monday March 6 in the Alumni Lounge at 4 p.m. This is the fourth open forum to be held this school year.

“It has been brought to my attention that some students are feeling apprehensive about sharing their views, both in and out of the classroom, because of concerns that they may be judged by their peers. The open dialogue event on March 6 is an opportunity to talk about our campus climate, to examine how we can best share our diverse perspectives, and to explore ideas and initiatives that enhance and enrich our campus environment – and the many discussions that take place – for all students. You will also have the chance to voice other concerns you wish to bring to my attention,” Kaplan said in an email.

The first open forum, which was heavily attended, came days after a University controversy concerning Sheriff David Clarke, which aimed to air out differences students may have had on the issue. The second was a workshop focusing on campus climate and school policy, which saw slim crowds. The third was a combined audience of undergraduate and graduate student leaders and administrators.

If you are unable to make the forum, The Charger Bulletin will be live-streaming the event on our Facebook page.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    Comparing Free Speech Policies of Surrounding Universities

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    ESUMS Officially Opens With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    University Shatters Goal at Up ’til Dawn

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    Protests in New Haven for “Day Without Immigrants”

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    University Expands to Sponsor Saudi Arabia College

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    Isaiah Lamb, 5, Becomes Youngest Member of the UNH Men’s Lacrosse Team

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    Angelli, Swift Debate for USGA President

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    University to Debut New Website and Student Portal

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    ESUMS Opens its Doors to Students

  • President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate

    Campus News and Events

    The Meaning of Valentine’s Day to UNH Students

The Official News Source of the University of New Haven
President Kaplan to Host Open Forum on Campus Climate