President Kaplan Expresses His Support for UNH’s International Community

A Letter from President Kaplan

I would like to use this column to reinforce my support and the University of New Haven’s commitment to the international members of our community. Our students, faculty, and staff from around the globe enrich our campus in so many ways.

From the insight they contribute to classroom discussions, to their leadership on campus, to their participation in the Greater New Haven community, our international students hailing from nearly 50 countries help all of us to develop a more comprehensive view of the world and a better appreciation for and understanding of the many cultures, customs, and traditions represented on campus.

I have had the opportunity to live, teach, and study abroad throughout my life. Earlier in my career, I was a visiting lecturer in Germany at one of the oldest and most highly regarded universities in Europe. My experiences there and the relationships I forged helped me become the person I am and continue to inform the decisions I make each day.

Equally important to taking the time to interact with your classmates from around the globe is making the commitment to pursue your studies beyond our campus – even outside the borders of the United States.

I encourage you to consider studying abroad during your time as a student. I continually hear from students about how transformational these experiences can be and how they impact their life and career plans. Nearly 100 students are spending the spring semester living and studying at our campus in Prato, Italy. The only additional expense – beyond your regular tuition – to participate in this incredible opportunity is the cost of airfare.

There is no better way to learn and grow than by being immersed in a culture different from our own. This is an opportunity for you to step out of your comfort zone and to make connections with people around the globe who could become lifelong friends.

You can also increase your understanding of the world by visiting our Myatt Center for Diversity and Inclusion and participating in the many programs that are designed to facilitate interactions between diverse groups of students.

A recent report from the Council of Graduate Schools showed that the number of students from overseas enrolling in American graduate programs has stalled. As an institution, as a country, and as a world, we must continue to welcome intelligent, hard-working, and passionate students who seek the outstanding and innovative educational experiences we offer.

Earlier this month, we welcomed Shobi Sivadasan to the University of New Haven as our senior associate vice president for graduate and international admissions. She will play a critical role in enhancing the diversity of cultures, traditions, perspectives, and viewpoints on campus, which will serve to further enlighten our discussions and further strengthen our community of scholars.

Ultimately, the rich tapestry of the University of New Haven community helps instill in our students the compassion and empathy they will need as the world’s future leaders, innovators, and problem solvers. I thank all of you for renewing your commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment of which we can all be proud.

Steven H. Kaplan

President

[email protected]