ESUMS Officially Opens With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Engineering Science University Magnet School located on the University of New Haven’s campus officially opened to students on Tuesday, February 28. UNH President Steve Kaplan, New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Reginald Mayo, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien and ESUMS Principal Medria Blue-Ellis spoke at a ceremony to present the long-awaited building to the students of New Haven and West Haven.

William F. Clark of the New Haven Board of Education opened the ceremony outlining all of the partners who were involved in the building’s development and construction, including the architects, city and state officials, the University staff, and others.

Mayor Harp outlined the important vision that it took to complete this project. She also added that it all started with her predecessor, John DeStefano, who began the process with Superintendent Mayo nine years ago.

Mayor O’Brien added that this is an important feature of West Haven and that it “cleans up” this part of town.

President Kaplan welcomed the high school students to campus, some of whom already take classes here, and said that he is proud to have been a part of this project.

ESUMS first opened in 2007 as a STEM school for grades 6-12. The project of building the new school was approved by the state in 2008. It was intended from the start to be a partnership with the University of New Haven Engineering College, where students and teachers would benefit both populations.

The total cost of the project was $85.5 million, with the total program value to be $1.51 billion. There are 616 students currently enrolled at ESUMS, who are eligible to receive major scholarships from the University if applicable.

In an email to students last week preparing for the opening, Associate Vice President of Public Safety & Administrative Services Ron Quagliani said, “The University and ESUMS have collaborated to develop operational guidelines regarding safety, security, parking, transportation, maintenance, space sharing, IT services, and event management. Further information will be provided in the future about the partnership.”