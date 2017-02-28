Winter Comes to Mohegan Sun with Game of Thrones Concert Tour





According to Entertainment Weekly, 8.9 million viewers watched the season finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Here’s some comparison: Israel’s population is approximately 8.06 million and Austria’s is 8.47. Since 2011, Game of Thrones, the television series adapted from the novels of George R. R. Martin, has become a household name. After six seasons, it has proven to be one of the most commercially and critically successful television series of all time.

The series is successful for a variety of reasons: character complexity, unique setting, and never-ending drama come together to create the realm that is the Seven Kingdoms, where everything takes place. The most beautiful aspects of the show can be found in its details: the costumes, special effects, and the music. The series’ score, composed by Ramin Djawadi, has been nominated for four Emmy’s and a Grammy.

Djawadi, Grammy and Emmy award-nominated composer, is the creator behind the Game of Thrones compositions and a master of his craft. His works range from television scores for critically acclaimed dramas, such as Prison Break and Westworld, to blockbuster films including Pacific Rim and Iron Man. Djawadi’s intricate, thematic works are widely recognized by fans everywhere; his pieces gave proven to be essential parts of the fully immersive experiences that draw in viewers.

In response to skyrocketing demand, HBO Global Licensing and Live Nation have collaborated to establish the first Game of Thrones tour: The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience– an Immersive Music and Visual Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi. The tour combines live music, video technology, and special effects to take fans on an epic journey through the many settings and key events of the series “to create a show unlike anything seen before”, says Omar Al-Joulani, senior vice president of North American Touring at Live Nation.

Djawadi fills the roles of both composer and host on the tour, representing a massive array of technologies and talents. The set is comprised of a 360-degree stage, composed of seven stages, 807 square feet of screens, over 200 lighting pieces, and more; musical talents include 11 unique instruments that Djawadi and others play, a choir, and locally-sourced orchestras. Individual talents stay with the tour: Christine Wu, concert musician and string arranger, plays a beautiful violin solo for the song “Goodbye Brother”; vocalist Stephanie “Stevvi” Alexander shares her talents over songs such as “Rains of Castamere” and “Mother’s Mercy”.

On February 25th, fans flooded Mohegan Sun Arena for an orchestral experience of epic proportions. People who had never seen the series and avid fans in-costume crowded around parts of the venue where they could see replicas of costumes and props from the show, including the famous Iron Throne. The crowd cheered together when their favorite characters and sequences appeared onscreen and collectively booed at deaths (of which there are many) and villains. Effects like showers of confetti representing the snow that falls beyond the Wall and the leaves of the Weirwood trees in Westeros showered the crowd, and towers of flames sprang to life along the stage as the dragons of Emilia Clark’s (Khaleesi) set the screens ablaze.

The Game of Thrones tour is not the first tour of its kind, but it may be the first to wholly perfect the harmonization between reality and the fantasy we see on screen. The emotions of the audience naturally transitions between emotionally-charged scenes and the action onstage, all perfectly synchronized into a seamless show that both casual and avid fans alike will not want to miss.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will continue touring through the US and Canada until April 2nd, including a show at Madison Square Garden on March 7. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.