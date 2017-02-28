Postcards from Prato

Prato, Italy is where the University of New Haven opened its first international campus. While study abroad students get to experience a real authentic Italian cultural experience, travel to cities around Italy and across Europe. This semester, students abroad are studying in some criminal justice courses, and psychology courses.



“Studying Abroad gives you the opportunity of a lifetime. We’ve traveled so many places in one month and I can’t wait for the rest of the semester! My favorite place so far was Rome. It was so beautiful and the architecture was amazing and so different. Transportation is easier than I ever expected and a semester abroad give you that chance to see the world. We went to all the big attractions like the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, Vatican City, and much more through our travels from place to Place. I’m so happy I took the chance and came here and I encourage it to everyone”, said freshman Psychology major Noelle Shaffer.



“One of the many experiences I have studying abroad at the Tuscany campus is having the ability to travel to one of the main cities in Italy, Florence. I have the opportunity to go at almost any time and any day. All you have to do is hop on a train in the city of Prato and for €5 round trip you can get there in about 20 minutes. There are lots of stuff to do in Florence such as shopping, sightseeing, and we also have two food places there that are on our meal plan. It is definitely one of our go-to places for a night out or a quick weekend trip”, said freshman Criminal Justice major Lauren Casalino.



“We went with friends to our first Italian soccer game, the Fiorentina soccer game, and it was such an amazing experience. Instead of watching it on television we got to have an amazing in person experience. Cheering was so loud, people were waving big flags, and people were supporting there team with jerseys and scarfs. Everyone goes crazy whenever there is a goal it is hard to resist”, said freshman Criminal Justice major Katie Fiore.



“Carnevale is an event everyone should experience. It is a time where the streets are filled with extravagantly decorated floats, and the people are dressed up in boisterous costumes. While walking along the streets, the children throw confetti up into the air until the ground is filled with colors. My favorite part about Carnevale in Viareggio was how everyone came together as a community to celebrate and have a great time. Overall, my experience at Carnevale di Viareggio was amazing”, said freshman Criminal Justice Sierra Cohen.