BSU Hosts Comedy Routine

On Wednesday. February 15th, the Black Student Union held its annual comedy show for Black History Month in the Alumni Lounge.

Performing was The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show, consisting of four rising comedians; “B Daht,” “ChicoBean,” “Big Baby”, and “Osama Bin Drankin.” You might have seen a few of these guys on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” along with various other comedy shows like “Walter Latham’s Comedy After Dark.”

BSU President Mackenzie Upshaw said that planning for Black History Month started back in October. It is an annual tradition to host a comedy show and BSU always hosts someone new.

The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show has been performing since 2009 and travels around the country with its interactive improv show.

Along with simple stand-up comedy, the FFCS also included volunteers from the audience to take part in several comedy sketches throughout the night.

“I enjoyed seeing ChicoBean because I’ve been watching him for a long time on Wild ‘N Out,” said graduate student Samantha Newman. “I really think he’s funnier live.”

Fans had the opportunity to meet The FFCS and stay after to take photos and talk to the comedians. It was an opportunity for the group to meet their fans, as well as for fans to interact more with the group and ask any questions they may have had.

ChicoBean said that the show was “more intimate than we usually do,” and that the crowd was “definitely energized.” To the University, he said “Thank you, we appreciate you. Keep watching Wild ‘N Out.”

For the final days of Black History Month, BSU held its annual Sankofa Benefit Concert on Friday, and is also featuring an inspirational speaker on the 28th.

More on the Freestyle Funny Comedy Show can be found at theffcs.com.