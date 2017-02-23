Protests in New Haven for “Day Without Immigrants”

Protesters took to City Hall in New Haven on Thursday evening to protest the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recent surprise home raids. The protesters gathered in front of the public building to preach to passerbys and the various News networks that were present, such as NBC and News 8.

One of the protesters spoke before the cameras with a megaphone warning residents of the recent ICE raids that many might not be aware of. He said the protest was a part of a nationwide initiative to recreate the 2006 day without immigrants. This referred to a day long boycott on May 1, 2006 of United States schools and businesses by immigrants predominantly of Latin American decent. This was one of the biggest protests in US history.

“Twenty businesses in New Haven closed today in support of this movement,” said the protester.

A study published in 2015 by New Haven-based DataHaven and The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven said immigrants are disproportionately more likely to open businesses than native-born residents, as reported by the New Haven Register

Protesters sent a strong signal that these issues matter more to them than a day worth of profits.

The protesters urged people not to open doors if they do not know who is on the other side. They explained that once the door is opened, the ICE agents are free to come in and not much can be done from there.

A larger, more organized strike is taking place on May 1st.