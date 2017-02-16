Olge, Felizor Named Charger Athletes of the Week





The University of New Haven Athletics Department has named men’s basketball’s Kessly Felizor and women’s basketball’s Katia Oge the University’s Student-Athletes of the Week.

Felizor is a freshman hailing from Hightstown, New Jersey and was named the honor after his dominant performance on both sides of the court last week (Feb. 5- Feb. 12). Last week Felizor averaged a total of 15 points while also racking up an average of ten rebounds each game against the University of Bridgeport and Adelphi University.

Felizor has been named NE-10 Conference Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week three times this season, with the most recent being the week of February 5. In his 24 games played at U.N.H., he has scored 233 points, with his height being 22 in a game against American International.

At Hightstown High School, Felizor was a three-year starter and captain of the team there. He also hold the school record for free throws and charges taken.

Oge averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 57.7 percent this week. She recorded her second double-double of the season behind a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds against St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday before scoring 14 at Adelphi on Saturday.

Oge is a member of the NE-10 Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll. She also led the Chargers to sixth place last season in NE-10 with 36 blocks. She also averaged 4.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in the last season. In high school, Oge helped the team win two consecutive county championships in 2013 and 2014.

The sophomore is already having a better season than last year, topping her points record by 20 points in five less games so far. He point total is currently at 290 for her career, having playing over 1,000 minutes of basketball with the Chargers.

The University of New Haven Athletic Department releases two athletes of the week each Monday.