New Trampoline Opens in East Haven

Photo by Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park Photo by Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Thrill seekers, gym rats, and bored colleges students alike should all be pleased to hear that Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park is now open for business. Located on Foxon Road in East Haven, the park is a quick 15 minute drive from campus via I-95.

Jumping on trampolines is an easy, fun way to get exercise. Thirty minutes of low intensity jumping can burn 140-160 calories in the average person, more than if they were jogging for the same amount of time. Trampoline exercise is a full body workout, and you wouldn’t even realize it if you’re having fun.

Rockin’ Jump boasts six unique attractions to park goers. The main arena offers a couple dozen trampoline pads where guests can bounce, attempt flips, and get major air, all at their own pace. The stunt bag encourages jumpers to get major height before performing a trick, landing in a giant inflatable bag. The facility also boasts two dodge ball courts, where participants can play the classic game but on trampolines. This opens up a lot of fun options that wouldn’t be possible on the average gym floor.

Next, there’s a station with basketball hoops to dunk on. If you’ve been waiting your whole life to dunk but just aren’t tall enough, this is your chance!

Guests can go head to head on the X-Beam, where they must keep their balance on a narrow beam while trying to knock their opponent off.

Finally, there’s an obstacle course that draws comparisons to American Ninja Warrior. This course pushes your boundaries as you swing, jump, and climb from one side to the other. It’s actually pretty hard to get from start to finish without falling, and you’ll even get your picture on the wall if you’re able to complete it in under four minutes.

Rockin’ Jump has a little something for everyone. College students looking for fun exercise on a budget should check out the place on Wednesdays, when two hours of jump time can be bought for the price of one.

Just a short drive away from the University’s main campus, this trampoline park is something local, fun, and cheap to pass the time while burning calories.