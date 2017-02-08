Series of Unfortunate Events is a Must-Watch

January 13 marked Netflix’s release date for their television adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s famed children’s series A Series of Unfortunate Events, in which three seriously unlucky orphans, Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire, try to escape the clutches of the villainous Count Olaf. If you never read the books as a young(er) adult, you might find yourself passing over the series in favor of Grey’s Anatomy, or maybe to rewatch The Office one more time. Even the theme song itself advises the audience to “look away.”

However, you might just find yourself unable to.

In a series that feels like Tim Burton-for-kids, A Series of Unfortunate Events is a delightfully morose and downright funny retelling of the books they’re based off of. If you were a die-hard Lemony Snicket fan as a child, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at how well the series stays true to the books. Because we’re all still trying to forget how badly the A Series of Unfortunate Events movie went.

Malina Weissmen, Louis Hynes and Presley Smith, despite their young ages, depict Violet, Klaus and Sunny surprisingly well, and truly reflect how painfully optimistic but unlucky they really are. As Count Olaf himself, Neil Patrick Harris makes himself the center of each scene he’s in, as a Count Olaf that is nefarious and pathtic, while staying true to the books as well as setting himself apart from Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the same role in the 2004 movie. And as Lemony Snicket himself, Patrick Warburton is both incredibly serious but still funny.

Though it might not be a show to watch alongside your younger cousins, A Series of Unfortunate events, in typical Netflix fashion, is well done, entertaining and doesn’t let you look away even for a minute. Keep an ear out for it’s release date for season two, which hasn’t been greenlit by Netflix execs yet, but I’m sure will be hitting our screens very soon.