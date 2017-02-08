Marching for Life in Washington D.C.

Imagine being in Washington D.C. in front of the Washington Monument in the midst of thousands of people, with a loud roar of people yelling “We are the pro-life of generation” and “Hey, Ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go” and thinking to yourself, “man I should have worn warmer clothing.”

These are just a few aspects of what it was like attending the March for Life this year. It was the 44th March for Life and the purpose of it, is to protesting the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade and marching for all the babies who have been aborted. Since 1973 there have been 58 million babies that have been aborted in the U.S. alone. For many this has been a travesty among our citizens. Each year this march has gained many participants but this year it had an exceeding expectation of 500,000 people. This is evidence that word is getting around that Life is winning in America.

Many people were excited to march, but not until after a rally was held where history was being made. For the first time ever March for Life had Vice President Michael Pence attend and speak out for the movement. Vice President Pence came early on in the rally and with the crowd going wild with shouts for Trump and Pence, you may have questioned for a moment if you were actually at a trump rally instead.

But, Pence quickly changed that when he began speaking. He started off with quoting the declaration of independence, “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are LIFE, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

He proceeded to say how Trump supports this movement and that’s why on January 23 he reinstated the Mexico City Policy barring international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions from receiving United States government funding. He ended the speech with saying, “We will continue to win the hearts and minds of the rising generation if our hearts first break for young mothers and their unborn children.”

As the crowd was energized with loud chants, he exited the stage and after a few speeches we began the march. Although a slow start, it gained traction when everyone made it on the street. Because of this the mass of people began to mingle amongst the crowd. There were people from Hawaii to the tip of Maine, marching for the celebration of life. There was a large majority of Catholics amongst the crowd and as the march continued to the supreme court building there were songs being sung, prayers being said, and a moment of silence for all the victims of abortion.

Something interesting about this event is that they didn’t only want you to march but see what is happening today in abortion clinics all around.

There were signs before entering this portion of the walk, warning everyone of the graphic footage of abortion victims that were about to be seen. They showed tiny babies, smaller than your hand, cut and pulled apart for research and the process of what is done when a baby is aborted. Emotion filled the air and by the time the large crowds made it to the Supreme Court building everyone had a better understanding of what they were standing up for.

It’s pretty amazing what the power of one person can do but strength in numbers is truly an impacting experience. As one of the speakers at the rally said, “Every time we kill a child we kill our potential” and because of this fact it acutely depicts the need for a harboring change in our world, in our generation, and in this United States.