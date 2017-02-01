The Official News Source of the University of New Haven

Spotify Playlist of the Week

Meghan Mahar, Arts and Entertainment Editor
February 1, 2017

These female pop artists fight stereotypes and social pressures, delivering positive messages of self-love to the girls of our generation.

Lacy Loo — The Regrettes

 

Grunge-pop girl gang The Regrettes, led by 16 year-old Lydia Night, remind girls to put themselves and their goals before trying to impress potential partners.

Confident — Demi Lovato

 

Demi Lovato’s career has been heavily influenced by her struggles with issues like body image, which she shares on all of her albums.

Reflection — Fifth Harmony

American pop girl-group Fifth Harmony teaches audiences to fall in love with themselves.

Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld

 

Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” shows her love for independence, starkly contrasting her other hit song “Starving”

Walk Away — Kelly Clarkson

 

Kelly Clarkson realizes that she needs “a man… Not a boy who runs and hides” and walks away from a dysfunctional relationship.

Fire N Gold — Bea Miller

 

X-Factor contestant Bea Miller empowers fans to embrace the power and beauty that they have inside them, whether they realize it’s there or not.

Scars To Your Beautiful — Alessia Cara

 

Alessia Cara reminds fans everywhere that “there’s a hope that’s waiting” for them, encouraging the celebration of individuality.

Independent Women — Destiny’s Child

 

Beyoncé was already a fierce, feminist figurehead back in 2000 with Destiny’s Child on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

Diva — Beyoncé

 

The negative connotation that comes with the word “diva” is redefined by the queen of today’s R&B/Pop scene.

Distraction — Kehlani

Kehlani’s album SweetSexySavage tells her story of being broken down and built up again, taking the reigns in her new life.

