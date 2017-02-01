Spotify Playlist of the Week
February 1, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
These female pop artists fight stereotypes and social pressures, delivering positive messages of self-love to the girls of our generation.
Lacy Loo — The Regrettes
Grunge-pop girl gang The Regrettes, led by 16 year-old Lydia Night, remind girls to put themselves and their goals before trying to impress potential partners.
Confident — Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato’s career has been heavily influenced by her struggles with issues like body image, which she shares on all of her albums.
Reflection — Fifth Harmony
American pop girl-group Fifth Harmony teaches audiences to fall in love with themselves.
Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” shows her love for independence, starkly contrasting her other hit song “Starving”
Walk Away — Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson realizes that she needs “a man… Not a boy who runs and hides” and walks away from a dysfunctional relationship.
Fire N Gold — Bea Miller
X-Factor contestant Bea Miller empowers fans to embrace the power and beauty that they have inside them, whether they realize it’s there or not.
Scars To Your Beautiful — Alessia Cara
Alessia Cara reminds fans everywhere that “there’s a hope that’s waiting” for them, encouraging the celebration of individuality.
Independent Women — Destiny’s Child
Beyoncé was already a fierce, feminist figurehead back in 2000 with Destiny’s Child on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.
Diva — Beyoncé
The negative connotation that comes with the word “diva” is redefined by the queen of today’s R&B/Pop scene.
Distraction — Kehlani
Kehlani’s album SweetSexySavage tells her story of being broken down and built up again, taking the reigns in her new life.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.