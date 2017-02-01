Spotify Playlist of the Week





These female pop artists fight stereotypes and social pressures, delivering positive messages of self-love to the girls of our generation.

Lacy Loo — The Regrettes

Grunge-pop girl gang The Regrettes, led by 16 year-old Lydia Night, remind girls to put themselves and their goals before trying to impress potential partners.

Confident — Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s career has been heavily influenced by her struggles with issues like body image, which she shares on all of her albums.

Reflection — Fifth Harmony

American pop girl-group Fifth Harmony teaches audiences to fall in love with themselves.

Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld

Steinfeld’s “Love Myself” shows her love for independence, starkly contrasting her other hit song “Starving”

Walk Away — Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson realizes that she needs “a man… Not a boy who runs and hides” and walks away from a dysfunctional relationship.

Fire N Gold — Bea Miller

X-Factor contestant Bea Miller empowers fans to embrace the power and beauty that they have inside them, whether they realize it’s there or not.

Scars To Your Beautiful — Alessia Cara

Alessia Cara reminds fans everywhere that “there’s a hope that’s waiting” for them, encouraging the celebration of individuality.

Independent Women — Destiny’s Child

Beyoncé was already a fierce, feminist figurehead back in 2000 with Destiny’s Child on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

Diva — Beyoncé

The negative connotation that comes with the word “diva” is redefined by the queen of today’s R&B/Pop scene.

Distraction — Kehlani

Kehlani’s album SweetSexySavage tells her story of being broken down and built up again, taking the reigns in her new life.