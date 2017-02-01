Another Star Gone Too Soon

Starting pitcher Yordano Ventura of the Kansas City Royals lost his life at the age of 25 after a car accident that occurred in the Dominican Republic. This accident occurred only four months after the death of Jose Fernandez, another MLB pitcher who played for the Miami Marlins. The accident occurred on the Juan Adrian highway in San Jose de Ocoa, Dominican Republic. Ventura’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

Yordano Ventura was a big reason that his team was successful during his four year career. In the 2015 season, Ventura helped bring his team to a World Series Championship. Ventura was known around the league as one of the best young pitchers in the league and he had a bright future ahead of him. ESPN predicted Ventura to go on and have a Hall of Fame earlier this season. Jose Fernandez and Yordano Ventura both lost their lives extremely young in tragic accidents.

These events just go to show you that no matter what situation in life you are in, you cannot take anything for granted. Both men had bright futures. They were only in the league for a few years and were both on their way to being one of the best in their position. Fernandez was out on a boat with some friends early in the morning when one of his friends hit rocks and flipped the boat over. Ventura was driving in his home town when it was extremely foggy and his car went off the road and flipped his car. It just goes to show you that no matter where you are in life anything can happen.

Many of Ventura’s teammates went to the Dominican Republic for his services on Wednesday and they are all in shock. Ventura had been so excited for spring training to start and the players are having a hard time coming to grips with having to take part in Spring Training without Ventura.

After the services, the Royals met in private as a team to remember Ventura together. They all shared their fond memories of the pitcher to help everyone come to grips and look at everything in a more positive light. First baseman Eric Hosmer said Ventura was “the fun-loving little brother that everyone watched out for as he slowly grew into a man.”

The Royals manager Ned Yost said, “God gave him us for 25 years, we were able to enjoy him and love him. What was special that he loved us back.” Yordano Ventura was a nice guy who cared about his family and teammates and his death is a sad loss to his family, friends, and the sports community as a whole.

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday that they will add a commemorative patch to their jerseys in honor of Yordano Ventura. The patch will say “ACE 30” (his nickname is ace) and will be on the right shoulder of the jersey.

Sports organizations and leagues are like a family. Every time a player is lost the players and organizations come together and get through it as one big family. And that is the beauty of sports. Whether you are best friends or rivals, in the end when something tragic everyone comes together.