President Kaplan Expresses Support for Those Affected by Trump Orders





On Monday January 30th, an email to show official support President Kaplan was sent out to all students. This email regarded the Executive Order signed by President Trump last Friday that blocked citizens and refugees from the countries of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days, and suspended refugee admissions for 120 days.

“I am writing today to offer my unwavering support for any members of our campus community who may be experiencing anxiety following this action. I also join the scores of college and university presidents, students, faculty, and staff across the country in expressing our appreciation and gratitude to the students representing cultures and countries from around the globe who have long enriched our communities, our classrooms, and our view of the world. National security is of the utmost importance, but as an institution of higher learning we must be resolute and unwavering in our belief that this goal can be achieved while fostering diversity and maintaining respect for the values of tolerance and inclusion,” Kaplan said.

The email also stated that according to the Federal Family Education and Rights of Privacy Act, the University cannot and will not voluntarily share private information about any students. Also assured that it is not the responsibility or the role of the University of New Haven Police Department to conduct federal immigration enforcement.

The International Services Office on campus is currently reaching out to anyone on who they feel might be directly impacted. There is also guidance provided from the Myatt Center for Diversity and Inclusion, as well as any exchanges of thoughts during this hard time. Any students on campus are encouraged to reach out to the Dean of Students’ Office with any questions or concerns. Any faculty members on campus are encouraged to reach out to the Provost’s Office.

National Association for Foreign Student Advisers has recommended that students from the seven targeted countries should not travel outside the United States. Faculty members from the listed countries have also been advised not to travel outside the U.S. The Executive Order does not affect naturalized United States citizens and individuals from the identified nations who hold green cards will be allowed to return to the United States.

In November President Kaplan joined more than 600 college and university presidents from across the country in signing an open letter urging the preservation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This was the Federal law allowing undocumented children to be educated in U.S. schools through college.

“We have a responsibility as educated and inquisitive individuals to ensure that we engage in civil discourse and respectful dialogue with an open mind and an open heart. As an individual who spent almost fourteen years living and studying in another country, and as someone whose grandparents came to this country fleeing persecution and seeking and finding a better life, I want to reaffirm my personal commitment to each and every one of our international students,” he said.

The University will continue to monitor policy changes and any resulting discussion as it unfolds throughout the week. Administration wants students to know that our campus is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our campus community. Dean Johnson also issued out a follow up email reiterating support on this controversial issue.