Spotify Playlist of the Week: 2017 Music Festivals

Music lovers and festival fans eagerly wait for music festivals to announce their lineups at the start of the new year. With every new year of festivals comes new crossover: festival curators select innovative and popular artists to satisfy their audiences and uphold their image of diversity. We chose artists from four major festivals that are happening across the country (Bonnaroo, Coachella, Boston Calling, and Governor’s Ball) that you should get to know:

Friends (feat. Bon Iver) — Francis and the Lights

Oakland, CA based group Francis and the Lights touches a track and creates experimental pop magic, which explains how they are booked to perform all four music festivals that are listed above.

Say Something Loving — The xx

When you ask someone who listens to The xx to describe their sound, they will probably respond with something like “a band that would perform at Coachella.” Their new album I See You maintains this image and landed them several festival gigs this year.

New Phone, Who Dis? — Flatbush Zombies

Previously performing at Coachella, hip-hop group Flatbush Zombies are performing at Boston Calling and Bonnaroo following the success of their 2016 album 3001: A Laced Odyssey.

All We Got — Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper found major success in the past two years on his mixtapes which he released for free. His positive message makes a difference for all of his fans, from raising money for children in Chicago to changing the qualifications of the Grammy Awards.

Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked — Cage The Elephant

There “Ain’t No Rest” for Cage the Elephant in 2017. Since their “rebirth” in 2015, fans haven’t stopped wanting more— and with over 3 million Spotify listeners per month, there is a reason they are in high demand.

Alone — Marshmello

Marshmello recently rose as one of the most popular mainstream DJs. His pop-friendly remixes and dance tracks earned him a spot at Governor’s Ball, Coachella, and Bonnaroo.

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales — Car Seat Headrest

If you like indie rock artists such as Modern Baseball and The Front Bottoms, you will love Car Seat Headrest. They are performing at all four music festivals, so they are definitely worth a listen.

To D.R.E.A.M. — Tory Lanez

Move over, Drake— a new Canadian hip-hop artist is in town (or at Bonnaroo and Coachella). Tory Lanez’s album I Told You peaked at #4 on the Billboard charts at its release in August.

Distraction — Kehlani

The SweetSexySavage R&B princess was booked to perform at Governor’s Ball and Coachella before ever releasing an album— keep an eye out for this girl on the charts this year, because she’s going to be a big hit.

Chamber of Reflection — Mac Demarco

There might be no better place to listen to “Psychedelic rock” artist Mac Demarco than a music festival. His chill vibe will be present this year at Boston Calling, Governor’s Ball and Coachella— fans can look forward to a mellow set in the sun.