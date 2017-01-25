What We Know Will Happen During Trump’s Presidency

On January 20, our 45th President was inaugurated. For some, this is an unprecedented victory; for others, Trump’s victory feels like a step backward in social progression.

Our nation now eagerly anticipates the President’s next move: who will he choose to help him lead our country? What legislations will replace the Affordable Care Act? A lot of questions have yet to be answered.

While people await these answers, speculation and arguments are bound to occur. President Trump made many promises during his campaign, but, like every other president before him, a promise is not really a promise: only in the days ahead will we find out if they will ever come to fruition.

With so much uncertainty surrounding our future, it might be helpful to identify some fixed occurrences. Here are two things that you can expect from a Trump presidency:

1) There will be change.

Change is inevitable. The strong polarization of parties and our sudden shift in leadership is undeniable. As of right now, people can only predict what will change and whether it will be for the better or worse.

2) There will be opposition.

The changes that are made under the new administration will affect all Americans. No matter what Trump does, there will be people that disagree.

It has been about a week since the inauguration, and “disagreement” seems to be the central theme of 2017’s America. Trump’s goal of uniting the country has only seemed to deepen the divide between political parties.

The most important thing that we can do as a nation is to keep a peaceful, open dialogue going. Your vote in this election should not dictate how you treat others. Sure, everyone is entitled to their freedom of speech– it is a constitutional right, after all– but acting irrationally and disrespecting others is a poor reflection on you as an individual.

Here are some steps that you can take as an American that wants our nation to prosper:

1) Start a conversation.

Talk to your parents, colleagues, and anyone else that you agree or disagree with. You never know what you’ll learn about new topics or ones that you already know about. Share your thoughts and knowledge and allow others to do the same.

2) Open yourself to new ideas.

When you listen to others’ opinions, consider their emotions. Try to place yourself in their shoes for a moment in order to understand why they hold certain beliefs. Listening to someone else does not mean that you have to agree with them, but there is no harm in being courteous and validating someone’s feelings.

3) Know your facts.

Do research about topics that interest you using a variety of sources. Bias exists everywhere. Where there is reliable data, use it to help prove a point and where there isn’t, look for more. Stay informed about current issues that affect you and use that knowledge to, last but certainly not least:

4) Take action.

Abraham Lincoln believed that “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth”. Our nation’s democracy allows its citizens to have a voice. Promote a new initiative if it matters to you, or oppose a legislation if you think it will have a negative impact. Contact your state governor, sign a petition, or donate to a cause if you can.

The course of the next four years is ultimately determined by the people. Democracy will thrive in our nation regardless of who holds office because we are in control of it. If the people choose to unite for common good, progress will be made. Make a conscious effort to unite with your neighbors as we venture forward and create our future.