UNH Student Missing, Campus Police Says

Glenn Rohrbacker, Author
January 19, 2017

University of New Haven students and faculty received an email at approximately 12:23 am on Thursday January 19 concerning a missing U.N.H. student.

The email, sent by Associate Vice President of Public Safety Ronald Quagliani, asked for any information on the whereabouts of student Allie McGrory.

The email also contained information on McGrory’s appearance, citing her as an 18-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5′ 2″ tall. A picture of McGrory was provided, but is for internal use only.

Request for comment from Campus Police was referred to the Assistant Chief’s office, who was unavailable at the time of calling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Campus Police at 203-932-7014.

~ This is a developing story, please check back for more info. ~

 

