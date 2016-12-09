Noah Cyrus’ “Makes Me Cry”
December 9, 2016
In early November, Noah Cyrus, the 16-year- old sister of singer Miley Cyrus, released
her own single. Noah Cyrus’s single was accompanied by a music video, which perfectly
captured the emotions from the song.
Make Me Cry was a single that focused on the pain felt when a significant other seems
to only hurt their partner, yet their partner still cannot seem to stop loving them. Cyrus
explores this treacherous inner battle through not only her lyrics, but also her actions in
the accompanying music video.
Cyrus’s single includes the lyrics, “I never needed you like I do right now, I never hated
you like I do right now, ‘Cause all you ever do is make me cry,” which perfectly capture
the emotional turmoil Cyrus is experiencing with her partner.
The music video features her in her apartment with a man asleep in her bed. Her
collaborator, Labrinth, is also shown in a separate apartment with a woman asleep in his
bed. The two singers continuously do everything they can to reach out to their loved one,
only to be ignored as the loved one continues to sleep. As they both grow more and more
emotional about their significant others, Cyrus begins to trash her apartment in the
song’s emotional breakdown, before finally collapsing on her bed, following the floor.
This first single from Cyrus is impressive due to the intense emotion captured in the
song. Cyrus’s voice, though it does have its own sound, features many qualities similar
to older sibling Miley’s voice. The two do have varying voices, though. Noah’s voice is
much softer and gentler than Miley’s often deep, almost gravelly voice.
Noah Cyrus and Labrinth do an incredible job portraying emotion in not only their
voices but also their actions in the music video. It will be exciting to see what other work
Cyrus brings forward in the future.
