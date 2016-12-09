Gilmore Revival Leaves Many Questions Unanswered (SPOILER ALERT!!)





As the final four words of the Gilmore Girls revival are spoken, fans around the Netflix

world are thinking to themselves one thing: Coffee, please?

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life debuted on November 25 and provided the Gilmore

lovers a chance to rehash old feelings about Lorelai, Rory, Luke, and the small town of

Stars Hollow.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The revival is currently withholding four brand new episodes, standing at a lengthy 90

minutes each. They are all entitled “Winter,” “Spring,” “Summer,” and lastly, “Fall.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is a continuation of a story that ended too soon; a

follow up of a decade old finale that left fans in a puddle of emotions. Every character

returned to their roles; Melissa McCarthy cooked in her kitchen again, Scott Patterson

flipped his baseball cap backwards, and Kelly Bishop sat in her throne at the Gilmore

mansion, fictionally located in Hartford, Connecticut. All but one character returned;

the late Edward Herrmann’s role as Richard Gilmore was not reprised, but remembered,

as his death in 2014 shook the television world.

The show initially begins with the season Winter, and we find Lorelai sitting at the

center of Stars Hollow waiting for her daughter, Rory, to arrive from the airport. Once

the pair is reunited, the quick banter begins, and the quirky mother-daughter- duo takes

off. Executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino is credited for writing and directing the

first episode, and her obscure style shines brighter than any of the following seasons.

The audience then sees what each character of Stars Hollow has been doing in the past

10 years, and there is a gleeful rejoice when Lorelai’s lover Luke is seen at her house

cooking dinner for the family.

Throughout the episodes, we see a development of each Gilmore girl, and witness their

bonds growing tighter amidst the looming sudden death of the patriarch (Herrmann).

We also see Rory struggling as a journalist, and attempting to write a book in London; a

place she seems to be spending half her time.

Essentially, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life deals with the woes of growth; each

character appears to be afraid to take the next step in their lives, yet they all must find

something to move on from.

Lorelai is struggling to cope with her father’s death, but also with the idea of marriage.

Rory is in denial about her love life, and must say goodbye to someone from her past.

And lastly, Emily is seen as a wreck over losing her husband so suddenly, but manages

to sell her mansion and move to Nantucket. The Gilmore girls, in the end, managed to

all find their inner peace, and make progress in their lives; a theme that Sherman-

Palladino always wanted with her beloved characters. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life

does exactly that, with a side of tissues and caffeine.

Kaycee Clapp, a sophomore criminal justice major, found many ups and downs with the

Gilmore comeback.

“I absolutely loved the storylines of Loreali and Emily Gilmore. However, I was

disappointed with Rory and her career choices. I felt that she would be more prepared

and would not have given up so easily, unlike in the revival,” Clapp said.

This proves to be true, as in the network show, Rory was a strong-willed girl who had

dreams of ivy-league colleges and job aspirations, however this sudden wavering of

behavior had changed in the newest episodes.

So what were the final four words of this Netflix showcase?

Through a small exchange in the last minutes of screen time, Rory admits to her mother

that she is pregnant, and before a reaction could be mustered, the screen turns to black,

and the original theme song plays – angering for few; but questionable for many.

Victoria Westphal, a junior, expressed her turmoil, stating “the revival of Gilmore Girls

brought me to tears so many times throughout the four episode special, only to leave me

with frustration and questions that will most likely never get answered.”

The ending also created theories, and even raised hope for more episodes. Who is the

father of Rory’s baby? Will her past lover Jess help raise the child? Will this baby be the

child that Lorelai and Luke get to raise together? And lastly, how much coffee can you

drink while pregnant?

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life strikes chords with the viewers, and if binge-watching

wasn’t enough, there is always one mantra every fan can go by: where you lead, I will

follow.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is now streaming exclusively on Netflix