Gilmore Revival Leaves Many Questions Unanswered (SPOILER ALERT!!)
December 9, 2016
As the final four words of the Gilmore Girls revival are spoken, fans around the Netflix
world are thinking to themselves one thing: Coffee, please?
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life debuted on November 25 and provided the Gilmore
lovers a chance to rehash old feelings about Lorelai, Rory, Luke, and the small town of
Stars Hollow.
Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
The revival is currently withholding four brand new episodes, standing at a lengthy 90
minutes each. They are all entitled “Winter,” “Spring,” “Summer,” and lastly, “Fall.”
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is a continuation of a story that ended too soon; a
follow up of a decade old finale that left fans in a puddle of emotions. Every character
returned to their roles; Melissa McCarthy cooked in her kitchen again, Scott Patterson
flipped his baseball cap backwards, and Kelly Bishop sat in her throne at the Gilmore
mansion, fictionally located in Hartford, Connecticut. All but one character returned;
the late Edward Herrmann’s role as Richard Gilmore was not reprised, but remembered,
as his death in 2014 shook the television world.
The show initially begins with the season Winter, and we find Lorelai sitting at the
center of Stars Hollow waiting for her daughter, Rory, to arrive from the airport. Once
the pair is reunited, the quick banter begins, and the quirky mother-daughter- duo takes
off. Executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino is credited for writing and directing the
first episode, and her obscure style shines brighter than any of the following seasons.
The audience then sees what each character of Stars Hollow has been doing in the past
10 years, and there is a gleeful rejoice when Lorelai’s lover Luke is seen at her house
cooking dinner for the family.
Throughout the episodes, we see a development of each Gilmore girl, and witness their
bonds growing tighter amidst the looming sudden death of the patriarch (Herrmann).
We also see Rory struggling as a journalist, and attempting to write a book in London; a
place she seems to be spending half her time.
Essentially, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life deals with the woes of growth; each
character appears to be afraid to take the next step in their lives, yet they all must find
something to move on from.
Lorelai is struggling to cope with her father’s death, but also with the idea of marriage.
Rory is in denial about her love life, and must say goodbye to someone from her past.
And lastly, Emily is seen as a wreck over losing her husband so suddenly, but manages
to sell her mansion and move to Nantucket. The Gilmore girls, in the end, managed to
all find their inner peace, and make progress in their lives; a theme that Sherman-
Palladino always wanted with her beloved characters. Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life
does exactly that, with a side of tissues and caffeine.
Kaycee Clapp, a sophomore criminal justice major, found many ups and downs with the
Gilmore comeback.
“I absolutely loved the storylines of Loreali and Emily Gilmore. However, I was
disappointed with Rory and her career choices. I felt that she would be more prepared
and would not have given up so easily, unlike in the revival,” Clapp said.
This proves to be true, as in the network show, Rory was a strong-willed girl who had
dreams of ivy-league colleges and job aspirations, however this sudden wavering of
behavior had changed in the newest episodes.
So what were the final four words of this Netflix showcase?
Through a small exchange in the last minutes of screen time, Rory admits to her mother
that she is pregnant, and before a reaction could be mustered, the screen turns to black,
and the original theme song plays – angering for few; but questionable for many.
Victoria Westphal, a junior, expressed her turmoil, stating “the revival of Gilmore Girls
brought me to tears so many times throughout the four episode special, only to leave me
with frustration and questions that will most likely never get answered.”
The ending also created theories, and even raised hope for more episodes. Who is the
father of Rory’s baby? Will her past lover Jess help raise the child? Will this baby be the
child that Lorelai and Luke get to raise together? And lastly, how much coffee can you
drink while pregnant?
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life strikes chords with the viewers, and if binge-watching
wasn’t enough, there is always one mantra every fan can go by: where you lead, I will
follow.
Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life is now streaming exclusively on Netflix
